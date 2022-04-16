OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Three University of Mississippi (UM) students were selected as recipients of a scholarship that honors the legacy of three late UM students.

Late UM students and Kappa Alpha fraternity members Charles Walker Kelly, Samuel Clayton Kelly and Bryant Mason Wilbanks were killed in a car crash in 2011. The three had attended Madison Central High School, enrolled at UM and pledged the same fraternity. Their legacies are kept alive by the Charles Walker Kelly, Samuel Clayton Kelly and Bryant Mason Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship Endowment.

A committee selects the recipients based on financial need, leadership and academic performance.

This year’s recipients of the $5,000 scholarships are Keaton Calhoon and Clay Ivy of Oxford and Brooks Stewart of Madison. All three students are members of the Kappa Alpha fraternity.

“Our sons were great young men who understood the values Kappa Alpha stands for and tried every day to be good models of those. It’s our pleasure to give back to the members through scholarship in memory of our boys. Kappa Alpha meant so much to them,” said Sam Kelly, father of Sam Clayton Kelly.