Three-year-old child killed in accidental shooting, says Newton County sheriff

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Newton County deputies are investigating after a three-year-old child was killed in an accidental shooting.

According to the Meridian Star, deputies responded to a home Saturday afternoon on Highway 503 south of Hickory. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived. However, the child died from the injury.

The sheriff said the child’s parents were going door-to-door for a revival and briefly left their child in the vehicle. He said the child found the gun in the glove department of the vehicle, and the gun discharged.

Pennington said the parents are not being charged in the case.