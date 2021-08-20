Ticket sales for new Powerball drawing available on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Sunday, August 22, Powerball players can purchase tickets to participate in the new Monday night drawing.

The Monday drawings will join the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes.

Players will continue to choose five numbers from one to 69 and one Powerball number from one to 26. The cost of a Powerball ticket remains $2. The Power Play feature will be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes, and players have the opportunity to purchase advance-play tickets for up to 24 drawings.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $290 million. This is the 22nd draw for the current jackpot. If the jackpot is not hit, the Monday night jackpot will be an estimated $293 million.