STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tim Tebow spoke to Mississippi State University (MSU) students about finding their calling during a stop at Lee Hall’s Historic Bettersworth Auditorium on Friday, October 7.

Tebow was in Starkville as part of his co-hosting duties for the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation,” which will air live from The Junction Saturday before MSU’s game against the University of Arkansas.

The event, “More Cowbell, More Purpose: A Conversation with Tim Tebow,” was hosted by the MSU Student Association. Tebow and MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen, who moderated the conversation, touched on many subjects like finding confidence and self-worth, avoiding the pitfalls of social media and making a difference in others’ lives.

“Every single one of us has a platform. Be successful, but be significant,” Tebow said.