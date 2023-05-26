JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the summer travel season approaches, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants to remind drivers to prepare your vehicle for a safe and enjoyable journey heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

“Before embarking on your summer adventures, it’s crucial to prepare your vehicle for the upcoming travel season,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Conducting a thorough inspection and performing routine maintenance will not only enhance your safety, but also ensure a smoother and more enjoyable journey. Start your summer travels with confidence, knowing that your car is ready to handle the adventures ahead.”

Here are some tips to make sure that your vehicle is ready for summer:

Check tires for tread wear and proper pressure.

Check your battery.

Make sure belts and hoses are in good shape.

Replace your windshield wiper blades.

Check all brake and head lights.

Make sure your air conditioning is ready for the heat.

Fluid levels, such as oil, brake, transmission, windshield, coolant and power steering, should also be inspected before hitting the road. Another helpful tip that can make a difference in an unexpected situation is an emergency kit including basic repair tools, jumper cables, first aid supplies, a flashlight and duct tape. Also, do not forget a spare car key, kept in a safe space.