JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the country, millions of people will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, which is on November 11 this year.

Mississippi veteran Jacob Donaldson said the holiday means a lot to him because his family has served in the armed forces.

“Veterans Day is a special day for me, and just not just for me, but my dad and all the veterans here and now,” said Donaldson. “We’ve done a lot to represent this country, and like all veterans, we plan to continue to serve just that for the sake of everyone.”

He believes that Veterans Day should be something that’s taught throughout the entire year.

“Veterans Day is a holiday that you just acknowledge on November 11 but everyday,” Donaldson stated.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

An Act approved in 1938 made November 11 a legal holiday each year. The day was dedicated to the cause of world peace and was known as “Armistice Day.” The 83rd Congress amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.”

Veterans Day continues to be observed on November 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls.