JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sean Tindell announced Anthony ‘Tony’ Carleton was appointed as director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy (MLEOTA).

“I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “His extensive law enforcement experience will play an incredibly valuable role in helping to guide the future of MLEOTA, a critically important institution that trains our state’s heroic law enforcement officers. I am very thankful to Tony, and all our law enforcement officers who courageously serve and protect Mississippi with excellence every day.”

Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. He previously served as a training officer with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Oxford. Carleton has also served as Tupelo police chief, patrol captain at the Oxford Police Department, and Columbus police chief.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Carleton as MLEOTA Director,” said Tindell. “Carleton brings a wealth of experience from many law enforcement roles to his new position that will benefit the state’s largest training academy and continue to produce highly trained and educated law enforcement officers.”