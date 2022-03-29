We're breaking down Mississippi's slang and sharing how it all originated.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every region in the country has its own distinct cultural differences– from fashion styles and music to behaviors, language and expressions.

When you break it down more specifically, each state has a language and dialect it has developed and passed down from generation to generation. How you speak is actually one of the most recognizable factors that displays where you’re from, according to Psychologist Katherine D. Kinzler.

The dialect in Mississippi is what most consider “country” or better yet, a dialect that has a Southern twang. While the southern accent and expressions are seen as a prevalent distinction in all southern states, people in Mississippi have concocted words of their own on their own.

Here’s a few slang words you’ll hear a Mississippian say in conversation:

1. Y’all

It’s a contraction word for you all, but in Mississippi, we say y’all for short. It’s used to address a number of people. This slang word is also popular in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee– pretty much the entire southern region.

FUN FACT: Y’all allegedly originated from the Scott-Irish phrase “ye aw” and overtime it became adopted as South American English and African American Vernacular English.

Example: Hey Y’all!

2. Sipp’

This word is short for Mississippi, but we gave it a nickname just so we don’t have to say the entire word. Remember, we like to keep things simple.

Example: Welcome to the Sipp’ Y’all!

3. Fixin’/Finna

No not like you’re fixing a car– more like you’re fixin’ to/finna cook dinner. This word is an action verb used as if one is about to make something or complete a task.

Example: I’m fixin’ to go to the store or I’m finna go to the store.

4. Ju

Pronounced as “jew,” Ju is a subcultural term once heard in Jackson. Though the word is not commonly used now, it was a popular greeting word used by young people amongst one another. The term eventually died out due to the negative connotation it had as adults believed it was an insult to the Jewish community.

Ju then revitalized itself into Ju’City, which is the second most common nickname for Jackson, Mississippi.

Example: What’s up, ju.

Example: Welcome to Ju’City!

5. Mane

Contrary to popular belief, the word “mane” has no relation to a horse’s mane– the hair that grows from the top of the neck. It’s a strong southern accent of “man.” Just as I mentioned earlier, southern twang is distinctive and “mane” is a prime example.

Example: Do you want something to eat? Nah, mane I’m good.

6. Nabs

“Nabs” are referred to as peanut butter crackers or snacks. The term originated in 1924, when the National Biscuit Company, otherwise known as Nabisco, introduced a 5 cent sealed packet dubbed a “peanut sandwich packet” and called it a “Nab.”

Example: Can you buy nabs to eat while we’re on the road?

7. Over Yonder

In Mississippi, “over yonder” has been adopted mostly by elders and used in context of directions. Normally, the word “yonder”, which means far distance, stands alone, but in the South (and Mississippi included), we like to add an adverb before the phrase for a bit of exaggeration– an overemphasis. And well, “over yonder” has since been very much alive.

Just hang around your uncles, aunts, and grandparents long enough– you’ll hear it and you may even start saying it too.

Example: The reservoir is about a mile or so over yonder.

8. Whatchamacallit/Thingamajigger

When Mississippians can’t think of an item’s proper name, we’ll replace it with “whatchamacallit/thingamajigger” expecting the person to know what we’re talking about.

Example: Hey, can you pass me the whatchamacallit/thingamajigger so I can turn on the TV?

9. Ole

Instead of “old,” Mississippians drop the “d” and carry the “l” sound. The adjective “ole,” however, still keeps its original definition. It’s more of the Southern accent that makes the difference when talking about this term.

Example: I have a good ole four-wheeler I think is perfect to mud ride with.

10. Getcha

“Getcha” combines two words, “get your,” into one. Normally, you hear the word being used in a commanding tone– like a mom telling her kid to come here. Or “getcha” can also mean to understand or comprehend.

Example: Getcha butt over here OR I getcha, smarty pants.

Now, from this list, how Mississippi are you?