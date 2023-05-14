JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is full of history, and there are plenty of museums you can visit across the state that help showcase that history.

Tripadvisor compiled a list of the top-rated museums in the state.

10. Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, which is Mississippi’s tiniest museum, offers a different exhibit each month. What started as a bit of fun to reuse, adapt, and revitalize a window in an alley has become a major economic catalyst for the tourism industry of Hattiesburg

9. Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience – Meridian

The MAX showcases Mississippi’s global legacy in every area of the arts, honors Mississippi’s legends in arts and entertainment, and inspires artists through exhibitions, performances, classes, and events.

8. Vicksburg Civil War Museum – Vicksburg

The museum features millions of Civil War artifacts that Charles Pendleton has acquired. The museum is located in the former Corner Drug Store.

7. Tupelo Veterans Museum – Tupelo

The Tupelo Veterans Museum is a military collection shared by Tony Lute, a United States Army Veteran. Among the Civil War memorabilia, you can see guns, swords, uniforms, maps, pictures, artifacts, and even a signed document by Abraham Lincoln.

6. Eudora Welty House & Garden – Jackson

The museum includes the historic Welty House, the surrounding garden, and the house next door, which serves as the Visitor Center.

5. Mississippi Armed Forces Museum – Hattiesburg

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, located inside of historic Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the state’s largest collection of historic military artifacts from the early 19th century to present.

4. Lauren Rogers Museum of Art – Laurel

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opened in 1923 to commemorate Lauren Eastman Rogers. The museums features extensive art collections, including Native American art, European art, American art, Japanese Woodblock prints, British Georgian silver, and seasonal exhibitions.

3. B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center – Indianola

The B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center tells the story of B.B. King’s life, his career, and stories of the Delta. The museum is located in B.B.’s hometown of Indianola.

2. Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Jackson

The museum aims to educate the public about the American Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi between 1945 and 1970. You can discover stories of Mississippians like Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Vernon Dahmer.

1. U.S.S. Cairo Museum – Vicksburg

The U.S.S. Cairo was commissioned in January of 1862 and sank near Vicksburg during the Civil War. The wreck was salvaged, and the remains were reassembled for display and preservation in Vicksburg National Military Park. The gunboat and its artifacts can now be seen along the tour road at the USS. Cairo Museum.