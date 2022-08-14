JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi?

Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated hotels in the state, here’s the accommodations guests rated the highest on Hotels.com:

Wilkins Town House – 9.8/10

This hotel is in Natchez near the Mississippi River and Stanton Hall. Guests gave this hotel a 9.9/10 for “Staff & service.”

Fairview Inn – 9.8/10

Located in Jackson, this hotel is near Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Guests gave this hotel a 9.9/10 for “Cleanliness.”

The Burn Bed and Breakfast – 9.8/10

This hotel is in Natchez near Natchez National Historical Park. Guests gave this hotel a 9.9/10 for “Staff & service.”

Concord Quarters – 9.8/10

This hotel is in Natchez and is close to St. Mary Basilica. Guests gave this hotel a 10/10 for “Cleanliness.”

The Inn on Whitworth – 9.8/10

This hotel is in Brookhaven near Janie’s Pastry Shop. Guests gave this hotel a 10/10 for “Eco-friendliness.”

Choctaw Hall Bed and Breakfast – 9.8/10

This Natchez hotel is located near Rosalie Mansion. Guests gave this hotel a 9.9/10 for “Staff & service.”

Belmont Plantation – 9.8/10

This hotel is in Greenville near Greenville Country Club. Guests gave this hotel a 10/10 for “Staff & service.”

The Hotel Legends – 9.8/10

This hotel is in Biloxi near the Hard Rock Casino. Guests gave this hotel a 9.9/10 for both “Cleanliness” and “Property conditions & facilities.”

The Beaumont House – 10/10

This Natchez hotel is near Stanton Hall. Guests gave this hotel a 10/10 for “Cleanliness,” “Staff & service” and “Property conditions & facilities.”

The Wynn House Inn – 10/10