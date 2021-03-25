Toyota Mississippi announces grants to expand educational resources, food security

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Toyota Mississippi announces two $100,000 grants to expand educational resources and food security in underserved communities in the state.

“During this time, it became apparent to Toyota that many people were at a disadvantage,” said David Fernandes, Toyota Mississippi president. “This disadvantage created a barrier to good education and prosperity for those in rural areas. To help lighten the load, Toyota turned its focus to bridging these gaps and creating more resources to reach more people.”

The Lee County Library (LCL) and Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance (MMFA) will each receive $100,000 to expand services and reach more people.

The library grant will support the purchase of a new bookmobile and provide greater access to library and education resources.

The MMFA grant will address issues facing socially disadvantaged farmers and children in rural communities impacted by COVID-19. It will help expand Good Agricultural Practices to more farmers; bridge the educational gap for students through after-school support; and boost the USDA’s Farmers to Family Food Box Program and Mid-South Food Bank Food Hub program in Northeast Mississippi.