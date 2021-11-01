Toyota Mississippi takes 1-week break amid supply concerns

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Toyota Mississippi is suspending production for a week, starting Monday.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that this break follows a recent three-week shutdown because of supply shortages.

“Due to COVID-19 and recent unexpected events, Toyota is likely to experience an additional supply shortage that will affect production at some of our North American plants,” the automaker said in an email. “While the situation remains fluid and complex, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have worked diligently to develop countermeasures to minimize the impact on production.”

In September, Toyota said it was cutting global production by 40% because of a worldwide shortage of computer chips and vehicle supply parts.

Toyota employees have three options during the break. They can take unpaid leave without penalty; go to the factory, where work will be provided; or take paid time off.