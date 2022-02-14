JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will host the Finding Your Family: Intro to Military Research workshop on Saturday, February 19.

The workshop is free and open to anyone looking to research their military family tree. MDAH staff will teach participants how to use military records of Mississippi soldiers from the American Revolution to World War II

Participants can search in the MDAH archival collections for service records, pensions, grave registration cards, World War I draft registration forms, statement of service cards and World War II discharge records.

The workshop will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the William F. Winter Archives and History building. Historic Resource Specialist Jeff Giambrone will lead the workshop.

Click here to register. Spaces are limited. Call (601)-576-6800 for more information.