State

TRAFFIC ALERT: MDOT closing part of State Route 43 in Simpson County

By:

Posted: Aug 16, 2018 06:56 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2018 06:56 AM CDT

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close part of State Route 43 in Simpson County for slide repair.

State Route 43 will be closed between State Route 28 to the intersection of Bushtown Road. The closure starts on August 16 and is expected to end on October 31, 2018.

According to MDOT officials, State Route 43 will be closed for through traffic, but residents within the construction area will still have access.

We're told message boards and detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center