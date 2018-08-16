TRAFFIC ALERT: MDOT closing part of State Route 43 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close part of State Route 43 in Simpson County for slide repair.

State Route 43 will be closed between State Route 28 to the intersection of Bushtown Road. The closure starts on August 16 and is expected to end on October 31, 2018.

According to MDOT officials, State Route 43 will be closed for through traffic, but residents within the construction area will still have access.

We're told message boards and detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.