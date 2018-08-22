Traffic signal ordered for intersection where Kaelin Kersh was killed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss - MDOT Northern District Commissioner Mike Tagert confirms there will be a traffic signal added to the intersection where Mississippi State University student Kaelin Kersh was killed.

The intersection at MS Highway 182 near Old Mayhew Road is where Kersh's car was hit. An MHP trooper was traveling at close to 100 mph without lights or siren when he struck Kersh's car killing her and injuring two others.

This year the legislature passed the Kaelin Kersh Act which requires law enforcement traveling over 30 mph to use lights and siren.

In June, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety was ordered to pay the victims the maximum amount allowed under state law.

The department must pay $500,000 to the Oktibbeha County Circuit Court. The court will distribute the money between the three families.

Tagert says the design is still being finalized as part of a bigger project happening in the district.