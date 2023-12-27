WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a traffic switch on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County in 2024.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the switch will start at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3 and last for three months.

The switch affects U.S. 61 from one mile north of Woodville to the intersection of U.S. 61 and State Route 563 near the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

According to MDOT, crews will work on a slide repair project. Southbound traffic will be placed on the inside lane of the northbound side in a head-to-head configuration for one mile.

Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.