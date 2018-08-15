State

Trailer flips off Interstate on to Pearson Road

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 12:09 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 02:07 PM CDT

PEARL, Miss (WJTV - An 18-wheeler struck a guardrail and skidded down the embankment on I-20 to a stop within feet of oncoming traffic.

According to Pearl police, the accident happened just before noon. The 50-year old driver and his dog were momentarily trapped inside the cab. Police were able to free them and the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Department of Environmental Quality has been called in to deal with cleaning up spilt diesel and other fluids in the area of the wreck.

Initial investigation indicates a blowout may have caused the wreck.

 

