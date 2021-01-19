Transportation Commission awards multimodal grants throughout Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $10.2 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the state.

The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout Mississippi.

“MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and interstates; it also includes intermodal transportation and its vast network of railroads, airports, public transit, and ports and waterways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Each mode of transportation is vital in its own way. Whether it’s by transporting people, goods or services, all modes work together to promote economic growth and development throughout the state.”

Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.

Eight projects totaling $3.8 million for port improvements were announced.

Yellow Creek State Port Authority, $241,500 – crane support platform.

Port of Rosedale, $450,000 – high-water modifications/improvements to infrastructure.

Port of Pascagoula, $700,000 – south terminal wharf improvement project.

Lowndes County Port, $486,974 – 3 rd lane rail super expansion and crosstie repair.

lane rail super expansion and crosstie repair. Port of Greenville, $400,000 – port connector road improvements.

Port of Gulfport, $430,000 – north harbor drainage improvements and rail access project.

Port Bienville, $395 480 – public dock mooring dolphins.

Port of Natchez, $696,046 – construct south liquid loading dock.

Four projects totaling $1.3 million for railroad improvements were announced.

Mississippian Railway, $297,000

Mississippi Delta Railroad, $400,000

Port of Bienville Railroad, $400,000

Yellow Creek Port Access Railroad, $246,400

Fourteen projects totaling $3.3 million for airport improvements were announced.

City of Columbus and Lowndes County, $189,534

Golden Triangle Regional Airport Authority, $227,369

Copiah County Board of Supervisors, $135,800

City of Greenville, $368,663

Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority, $400,000

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority, $182,000

City of Holly Springs, Marshall County, and Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, $157,500

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, $158,466

City of Madison, $100,980

City of McComb and Pike County, $400,000

Meridian Airport Authority, $250,000

Adams County Board of Supervisors acting by and through the Adams County Airport Commission, $123,750

City of Olive Branch, $273,505

Hinds Community College, $342,285

Twenty-one projects totaling $1.8 million for public transit improvements were announced.