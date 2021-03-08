Treasurer McRae awards $6,000 in scholarships

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae announced the winners of the College Savings MS Shootout, which was held at this year’s high school basketball championship games.

In total, the State Treasury awarded $6,000 worth of scholarships.

“For many Mississippians, sports can be the motivation and the means through which they achieve their college dreams. But sports scholarships can be hard to come by, and most families can’t afford to rely on such good fortune,” said McRae. “College Savings Mississippi empowers you to plan ahead by either setting up a tax-advantaged savings account or helping you prepay college altogether. Congratulations to this year’s Savings Shootout winners, and thank you to all who participated.”

Winners of the 2021 College Savings MS Shootout: Each have been awarded a $500 scholarship, deposited to a MACS account.