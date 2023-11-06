OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a man indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of a University of Mississippi student who went missing last year and whose body has not been found.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, was last seen in early July 2022 at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi. Lee was well known in the LGBTQ community in Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Timothy Herrington Jr. was arrested on a murder charge two weeks after Lee vanished.

Third Circuit Court District Attorney Ben Creekmore said a trial date has been set for Oct. 15, 2024, WMC-TV reported.

Police say Herrington’s cellphone history showed conversations between him and Lee on the morning Lee went missing. They said Herrington did computer searches about international travel, and they found Google searches for “how long it takes to strangle someone” minutes after Lee reportedly told Herrington he was on his way to the apartment.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Herrington has maintained his innocence. His attorney, Kevin Horan, did not immediately respond to a text and voicemail message requesting comment.