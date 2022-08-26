OCEAN SPINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster, has been delayed.

The attorney for Kendra Shaffer said she could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs.

According to WXXV, Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 29 on charges of animal cruelty. Shaffer pled not guilty to those charges in May.

Investigators said Shaffer and several others was seen on video walking past Carl where he was roosting and taking him on April 24. Carl was later found dead in a dumpster in Biloxi.

Kendra Shaffer (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Shaffer was an employee at the Jones County Juvenile Detention, but she was later fired.