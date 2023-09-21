BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial against an Alabama man, who was charged with killing a Gulfport father of three, is underway.

The Sun Herald reported Jereme Jones, of Mobile, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Jones shot and killed Randy Johnson, 41, at the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi on September 18, 2021. According to police, Johnson was shot multiple times on the gaming floor.

Investigators said Johnson and Jones argued outside the casino and then ran into the building. The victim was shot at close range, police said.

Jones is a former University of Alabama wide receiver and one-time NFL draft prospect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.