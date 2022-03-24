JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in 12 Mississippi counties may receive emergency prescription refills through April 2, 2022, due to severe weather on March 22.

The counties impacted are Adams, Attala, Clay, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Madison, Smith, Warren, and Yazoo.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303. They may also search the network pharmacy locator at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.