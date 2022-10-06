MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A suspect reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.

The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. after an American flag was stolen from a home on Bailey Station Road.

Collierville Police say officers spotted the suspect’s Dodge Ram and tried to pull the suspect over, but the suspect refused to stop.

A couple of hours later, officers spotted the vehicle again on I-269 near Highway 385 and tried to stop it. The suspect crossed into Mississippi, and Collierville officers stopped chasing him.

Collierville Police say the suspect then turned around and rammed two Collierville Police vehicles. No Collierville officers were injured.

The suspect fled the scene and made his way into Marshall County, Mississippi. Marshall County deputies picked up the chase. The speed reportedly reached 100 miles per hour.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect rammed a Marshall County deputy’s car before escaping. One deputy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect then traveled to Benton County, Mississippi, where he reportedly crashed on I-22 and his truck caught fire. He was finally taken into custody at around 1 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly driving on three flat tires during the chase.