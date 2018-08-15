Truck of missing Louisiana man found in Mississippi

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Bossier Sheriff's Office in Louisiana said the truck belonging to a missing Benton man has been found wrecked and abandoned in Yazoo County, Mississippi.

Investigators said the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe belonged to 32-year-old Shawn "Corey" King. He was last seen on August 3rd.

We're told Yazoo County deputies found the truck on Highway 16 near Benton, Mississippi. Deputies said King was not at the scene, and there was no evidence of foul play.

Louisiana investigators traveled to Mississippi on Wednesday to help the Yazoo County Sheriff's Office with the case.