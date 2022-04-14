OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two University of Mississippi (UM) students were awarded Harry S. Truman Scholarships.

This marks the first time since 2013 that two of the scholarships were awarded in Mississippi. It’s also the first time that both have gone to students at the same school.

UM is one of six other institutions that have multiple Truman scholars. The other schools include Columbia, Harvard and Stanford universities, Massachusetts Institute for Technology and the United States Air Force Academy.

It was announced on Thursday, April 14 that juniors Jilkiah Bryant and Andy Flores were the scholarship recipients.

Each Truman Scholar receives up to $30,000 for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling and special internship and fellowship opportunities within public service organizations.

Bryant and Flores are among 58 new Truman Scholars. They were selected from 705 candidates and nominated by 272 colleges and universities. They were recommended by 17 independent selection panelists based on their academic success, leadership accomplishments and likelihood of becoming public service leaders.