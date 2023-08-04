JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, former President Donald Trump pled not guilty to attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Reactions nationwide have already circulated, including from Mississippi’s political leaders. Below are responses to Trump’s indictment from Mississippi’s most well-known officeholders.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Bennie Thompson, Chair of the U.S. House’s January 6th committee, offered little sympathy towards the former president.

“January 6th was a test of American democracy, but the fair trials of those responsible will further demonstrate this Nation’s commitment to the rule of law and hold accountable those who attempted to undermine it,” Thompson said in a press release Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss)

In anticipation of additional charges for former President Trump, Wicker released a statement in July.

“The indictment of a former president is a sad moment in American history. As I have said repeatedly, justice should not be political or selective, and the powers of the government should not be weaponized by one party against the other. I trust that actual truth and justice will prevail in this case as well,” Witcher said in his press release.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

The governor gave a multitiered critique that encompassed more than Trump’s indictment.

“The Biden Administration’s attempts to interfere in the election by weaponizing law enforcement are corrupt and wrong. They have proven they will do anything to “get” Donald Trump, and trample ethics, the rule of law, and our national unity to do it. And it all started with Brandon Presley’s top backer, Bennie Thompson,” Reeves said Thursday on Twitter.