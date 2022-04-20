MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former President Donald Trump says he’s bringing his American Freedom Tour to North Mississippi on June 18.

The event is advertised on the americanfreedomtour site. A venue has not been determined.

According to organizers, the event also will feature Donald Trump Jr., Candace Owens, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza, Sheriff Mark Lamb and “many more.”

Our news partner WIAT in Birmingham said the president was forced to cancel a rally there “due to unforeseen circumstances” and had instead scheduled an event the same day in Northern Mississippi.