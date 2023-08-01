A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to data from Zillow, Mississippi has the third-longest wait time to sell your home in the United States.

PortlandRealEstate.com analyzed the data used in the study. The company assessed the median wait time for days a house typically stays on the market across the country. In the Magnolia State, you can expect your home to sell in around 58 Mississippis or just shy of two months.

This is 16 days longer than the 42-day national average. On average, it takes 35 days – or five weeks- longer to sell a home in Mississippi than in New Hampshire, the state with the fastest selling time.

The data indicates that Greenwood is the worst city to sell your house in the state. According to PortlandRealEstate.com, selling a home in the heart of the Delta takes around 120 days or four months.

Four of the top ten states where it takes the longest to sell a house – Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama – are in the South. The state where it takes the longest to sell a home is Hawaii at 65, a week longer than in Mississippi and over three weeks longer than the national average.