TSA reminds neighbors to wear mask, keep items in luggage ahead of holiday travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Air travel is up 60% since last year. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees want neighbors to know what they can and cannot bring on a plane.

They said guns, pepper spray, pocket knives and large cans of disinfectant are among some of the items that are not allowed in your carry-on. These items are permitted only in checked luggage.

TSA employees remind neighbors that masks are required. Fines for not wearing a mask start at $1,000 for first offenses and $3,000 for second offenses. TSA will provide masks if you forget one.

“From the point you enter into the airport building until you get to your destination, you are required to wear a mask. The face mask is required to be worn at all times. Fines can be leveraged against you if you refuse to wear a mask. You can be fined by TSA and the FAA,” said Mississippi State Federal Security Director Kim Jackson.