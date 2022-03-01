JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tucker man was sentenced to 450 months (37 years) in federal prison for the sexual assault and murder of a two-year-old girl.

Court documents stated that Brett K. Hickman, 28, sexually assaulted and murdered the two-year-old girl on June 8, 2019 in the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Preservation.

Hickman pled guilty before United States District Judge David Bramlette in United States District Court on July 13, 2021.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne prosecuted the case.