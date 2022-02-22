MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects, wanted for a pair of armed robberies Saturday morning in the parking lot of two popular Tunica casinos.



No one was injured and detectives are hoping the trio will be recognized and caught, thanks to some very clear security camera images. The trio of suspected armed robbers went after victims in the parking lot between the Gold Strike Casino and the Horseshoe Casino.



Security cameras at one of the businesses captured images of all three men Saturday morning either coming or going from one of the casinos.

Don Martin is from Memphis. He said he goes to the casinos every now and then but knowing these men are suspected of robbing innocent patrons is very concerning.

“People down here just trying to have fun and go back home the same way they came and it’s just very disturbing,” Don Martin said.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office told us two different males were robbed at two separate times but neither were hurt.



An unknown type of weapon was used, and it’s unclear what was taken from the victims.

Don Martin says this is a great place to come and have fun, but a person shouldn’t gamble when it comes to personal safety.



“Just got to watch your surroundings and be careful who you talk to and when you’re down there just pay attention to who’s watching you. Cause a lot of people just sit around watching you, waiting for you to leave,” Martin said.

While Tunica County continues to look for the suspects, Martin says he’ll be more cautious.

“I come down here pretty much when I get in the mood. But, no, it won’t deter me from coming down here,” Martin said

He’s fairly certain with high-quality surveillance pictures, all three suspects will soon be captured.

We reached out to the Gold Strike Casino for a comment and were told they would look into the incident and get back to us.

We were unable to reach anyone with Horseshoe Casino.

If you think you recognize the suspects your urged to call tunica county crime stoppers at 662-910-0400 or tunica’s investigation division at 662-363-1411.