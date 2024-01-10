LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tupelo man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Dandre McGinister (Courtesy: Verona Police Dept.)

Verona police said they responded to the Lazy Acres Trailer Park on Lesa Avenue around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Tremya Darden, of Okolona, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Darden was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Officers said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McGinister, of Tupelo, stated that he had dropped his gun and it accidentally went off and shot his girlfriend.

McGinister was arrested at the shooting location and taken to the Lee County Jail for questioning. Police said he was already out on felony bond for stealing a vehicle in Lowndes County.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, January 9 after he was charged with first degree murder. Due to McGinister having ties to Michigan and Arkansas, Verona Municipal Judge Sumeka Thomas set his bond at $1 million.