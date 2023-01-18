TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother has been arrested in connection to the death of her five-year-old child in Tupelo.

Police said Brianna Young, 27, was arrested for two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. According to investigators, they developed enough information to arrest Young this week.

The child died at a home on Gun Club Road on January 15.

On January 17, Young was given a $1,000,000 bond for the three felony charges.

Police said the case is ongoing and charges could be upgraded against Young when the forensic data has been completely examined.

The case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.