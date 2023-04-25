TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tupelo woman, who was charged with capital murder in the death of her five-year-old autistic son, was denied bond by a judge.

The Daily Journal reported Brianna Young, 27, was initially charged with child abuse in the death of Kaleb Bogan and released on a $1 million bond.

Authorities said a preliminary autopsy showed the abuse led to his death, and Tupelo police upgraded the charge against her.

The child died at a home on Gun Club Road on January 15. A detective said a toxicology report showed Bogan had remnants of fentanyl in his blood. He also had broken ribs and brain bleed.

Young’s four other children have been in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS) since her initial arrest, according to the newspaper.

If a grand jury indicts Young for capital murder, she could face the death penalty.