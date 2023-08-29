PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old from Tupelo was killed after a chase ended in a crash.

According to the Daily Journal, the driver, Juan Garza, 22, attempted to flee a roadblock in Pontotoc County around 9:00 p.m. on August 24.

Authorities said he attempted to turn onto Faulkner Road, but the vehicle left the road, hit the ditch and overturned.

According to investigators, one of the passengers, Edwin Hernandez, 16, died during the crash. Garza and two other 16-year-old passengers were taken to a Tupelo hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Garza had active warrants in New Albany. He has been charged with multiple traffic violations, including felony fleeing.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).