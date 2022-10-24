TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police arrested a woman in connection to a lottery scheme.

Investigators said they were notified on Sept. 21 by the management at the Texaco on Barnes Crossing Road about an embezzlement case.

According to management, 40-year-old Jessica Parker, of Tupelo, was suspected of embezzling funds and using her position in the business to identify winning lottery tickets, fraudulently acquire the tickets and then cash the tickets in.

Police said Parker cashed in a $500,000 ticket on or about the date of Sept. 15.

On Oct. 19, police searched Parker’s home on Barnes Crossing Road. She was also arrested on the same day. Parker was given a $50,000 bond for felony embezzlement.

Tupelo police said they’re working with other state agencies in relation to the lottery ticket fraud.