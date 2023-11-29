TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A former convenience store worker in Tupelo pled guilty in connection to a lottery scheme.

The Daily Journal reported Jessica Lynn Parker, 41, of Tupelo, admitted to the theft earlier this month. The courts have deferred imposing a sentence, but Parker could still face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Investigators said they were notified on September 21, 2022, by the management at the Texaco on Barnes Crossing Road about an embezzlement case.

According to management, Parker was suspected of embezzling funds and using her position in the business to identify winning lottery tickets, fraudulently acquire the tickets and then cash the tickets in.

Police said Parker cashed in a $500,000 ticket on or about the date of September 15, 2022.

On October 19, 2022, police searched Parker’s home on Barnes Crossing Road. She was also arrested on the same day.