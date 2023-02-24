TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A youth pastor in Tupelo is facing multiple sex crime charges after an anonymous tip was made.

Officials with the Tupelo Police Department (TPD) said officers received an anonymous tip on February 15 about a possible inappropriate relationship between the youth pastor and a minor.

Police said Alexander Blackwelder, 26, arrested on February 22. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery-position of trust or authority of a child and enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

On February 23, police said Blackwelder was denied bond in court.

The charges against him will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.