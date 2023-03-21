TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Tupelo youth pastor faces additional charges of sexual battery.

Lee County Sheriff Jim H. Johnson said Alexander Blackwelder, 27, was charged with two additional counts of sexual battery after deputies began looking into some allegations that occurred outside of the City of Tupelo.

The sheriff said Tupelo police passed along the new information to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office during their investigation.

In Tupelo, Blackwelder was charged with with two counts of sexual battery-position of trust or authority of a child and enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct. He was arrested in February 2023.

Tupelo police said officers received an anonymous tip on February 15 about a possible inappropriate relationship between the youth pastor and a minor.

For the charges in Lee County, Blackwelder was given a $20,000 bond.