RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Center said the state’s spring turkey season looms in the no-so-distant future.

For new turkey hunters or those who are new to hunting Mississippi’s public land, the process of locating areas to hunt can be quite overwhelming and sometimes discouraging. There are plenty of opportunities throughout Mississippi beginning March 15.

For neighbors in southwestern Mississippi, the Homochitto National Forest covers an area of about 190,000 acres. It provides a good mix of upland pine-hickory habitat and bottomland hardwoods, which are excellent for turkey hunting.

In northwestern Mississippi are Holly Springs (about 150,000 acres) and Tombigbee National Forests (about 67,000 acres). Both of these public resources provide great upland oak-hickory-pine forests for turkey hunters, as well as plenty of interspersed bottomland hardwoods.

In the Delta, hunters may enjoy some of the flattest, most fertile land in the world. Delta National Forest (60,000 acres) provides copious amounts of bottomland hardwoods surrounded by agriculture and river corridors.

In central Mississippi, hunters may be more inclined to travel east to one of the more-centralized national forests of the state. Bienville National Forest provides almost 180,000 acres of excellent turkey habitat and may be the right ticket for you to get your hunting fix. It’s important to note that Bienville Wildlife Management Area is open only to applicants who were fortunate enough to draw a permit during the first two weeks of the season.