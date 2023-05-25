OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 17-year-old from Florida and another juvenile in connection to an apartment shooting that injured three people.

Police said Sean Gathright was arrested on Thursday, May 25 for aggravated assault. He appeared before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing. His bond was set at $50,000.

A separate juvenile is being charged through Youth Court, according to police.

The shooting happened on May 20 at Holly Hills Apartments. Police said they received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. stating they could hear multiple gunshots in the parking lot of the apartment complex off Church Street.

All three victims had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.