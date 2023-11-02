LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old women were arrested after an investigation into a drug distribution operation in Lauderdale County.

On Thursday, October 26, multiple agencies executed three separate search warrants in Lauderdale County.

When authorities arrived at the home, Richard Lee Harris was arrested without incident on three felony arrest warrants for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Officials said the warrants stemmed from the investigation.

Harris’ significant other, Brittany Broach, was also arrested at the scene. She was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Agents said they seized the following items from the home:

22 dosage units of Xanax

22 dosage units of Hydrocodone

28 dosage units of Oxycodone

Two dosage units of Adderall

Three firearms

Various items of drug paraphernalia

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics will continue to focus on major drug trafficking organizations who feel their operations are undetected. We are committed to ridding our communities of the drugs perpetrated by these types of individuals,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I commend the work our agents are doing in the field, and I especially thank our other law enforcement partners on the federal and local levels whose partnerships and commitment to the fight against drugs are unwavering.”

Richard Lee Harris (Courtesy: MBN)

Brittany Broach (Courtesy: MBN)

The same agencies executed a second and a third search warrant on two additional locations in

Lauderdale County, Mississippi. They said Harris would conceal his drugs in an effort to hide them from law enforcement. As a result of these two warrants, agents located and seized:

3 additional firearms

6.75 pounds of Methamphetamine

2.5 pounds of Cocaine

13 pounds of Marijuana

Various items of drug paraphernalia

Harris has been charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated trafficking of cocaine.