HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Harrison County residents have been arrested after the body of a missing Hinds County man was recovered.

According to the Sun Herald, Angel Pierce, 19, of Biloxi, and Jerry Parkman, 24, of Pass Christian, were both charged with first degree murder in the death of Cody Smith, 24, of Byram.

Investigators said Smith was last seen in Harrison County and was reported missing on December 16, 2022. On Monday, April 3, remains, believed to be Smith’s, were found in a wooded area off Elmer Ladner Road in Pass Christian.

The newspaper reported arrest warrants were issued for Pierce and Parkman after investigators determined they were involved in the case. Parkman was already being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

Angel Pierce (Courtesy: Harrison County Jail)

Jerry Parkman (Courtesy: Harrison County Jail)

Both Pierce and Parkman are being held on no bond until their initial court appearances. More arrests could be made in the case.