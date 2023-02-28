GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested and one was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, February 27 near Merlin Lane. They said deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a call about a burglary.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), two people were arrested at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is in charge of the case. Once agents complete their investigation, they will share their findings with the local district attorney’s office.