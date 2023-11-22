HOUSTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people in Mississippi have been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a three-month-old infant.

Houston Police Chief Alberto Davis said they were dispatched to a domestic violence incident on November 13. He said the three-month-old child, Adam Wyatt Fountain, was found in need of medical attention.

The infant was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and then transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. According to investigators, Adam had two broken ribs that were in advanced stages of healing, bruised arms and legs, bleeding and swelling on the brain, and a spinal injury.

Davis said the infant died from his extensive injuries on Sunday, November 19.

The police chief said Marquis Devon Fountain and Osheuna Lashay Reese have been charged in connection to the infant’s death.

Fountain was charged with aggravated domestic violence, felonious child abuse and capital murder. Reese was charged with felonious child abuse and capital murder.