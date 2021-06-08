Two companies receive funds for broadband expansion in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey announced the final approval for federal funds to Aristotle Unified Communications LLC and Windstream Communications LLC. The funds will support the deployment of high-speed internet service to customers across six counties.

According to Bailey, Windstream Communications, LLC was approved to receive funds through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase 1 Auction. Aristotle Unified Communications, LLC was approved by the Commission at a later date.

Within the Central District, Aristotle Unified Communications will receive $1,484,976.08 to distribute to 4,347 locations in three counties: Issaquena, Sharkey and Yazoo. Windstream Communications will receive a total of $9,426,300 with some of those funds covering costs to provide service in Copiah, Hinds and Rankin counties.

“I am excited to join my fellow Commissioners in closing the broadband divide we have had for too long across much of rural Mississippi,” Bailey said. “With these funds, these companies will have the ability to provide reliable, good quality service at just, reasonable and affordable rates for those who are unserved or underserved. I am thrilled to be a part of the enormous steps we as a Commission have been taking over the last year with the common goal of bringing connectivity to all Mississippians.”