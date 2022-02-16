CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Delta State University graduate programs were recently recognized by the U.S. News & World Report ranking recognizing the best online master’s degree programs in the nation.

Delta State ranked No. 89 of 194 for Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs category and No. 211 of 358 in the Best Online MBA Programs category.

Delta State’s online degree programs were among more than 1,200 programs surveyed by U.S. News. Only regionally accredited institutions whose programs are offered mostly or entirely online were evaluated.