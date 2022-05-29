KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people died and roadways were blocked for hours following a fire that affected multiple homes in Hancock County on Saturday, May 28.

The Sun Herald reported the fire happened in the Jourdan River Shores community off Mississippi 603 in Kiln. The fire blocked all lanes of highway traffic from Texas Flat Road to Pontiac Drive.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said two people died in the fire. He did not release their identities.

According to the newspaper, the affected homes are along the highway. Many of the homes in the community are used as vacation or secondary homes.