GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former managers for the Economy Inn in Bay St. Louis pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, agents began investigating drug activity at the Economy Inn on U.S. 90 in 2023.

Agents received information that Pernell Robert Galloway, 54, and his girlfriend, Cassie Louise McKenzie, 42, were managers at the hotel but also selling drugs from the hotel. According to prosecutors, law enforcement began doing controlled purchases of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture from the duo.

On or about June 8, 2023, a search warrant was executed at the Economy Inn where Galloway and McKenzie were located. Agents also located an additional 14 grams of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture in two separate bags. Agents also located a firearm, digital scales, and additional unused distribution baggies.

The pair pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. They are both scheduled to be sentenced on February 14, 2024, and they each face a up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.